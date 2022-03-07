‘Sidharth Shukla mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha’, says Shehnaaz Gill on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show

Shehnaaz Gill is definitely a name synonym to Bigg Boss and all the credits go to the funny and cute antics, she did in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She rose to fame during Bigg Boss 13 and has a massive fan following on social media. Her fans also loved her chemistry with her close friend Sidharth Shukla whom she met inside the BB house and fans lovingly called them #sidnaaz. Even after his unfortunate and sudden, Shehnaaz kept his memory alive. Recently, she spoke about him in a fitness chat show hosted by Shilpa Shetty.

Lovingly called Sana by her fans, the 28-year-old actor-singer’s post Bigg Boss transformation is on another level. She keeps sharing her photos and videos with them and has definitely turned into a diva. Nonetheless, to say, she has to make it to the guest list of Shilpa Shetty’s show. In a recent-released promo, Shehnaaz was seen talking about mental health and mentioned Sidharth Shukla’s name. She said, “Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha.” Apart from Shehnaaz, the promo also featured Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Masaba Gupta, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

For those unaware, Shehnaaz Gill had paid a tribute to her late friend Sidharth Shukla in the finale of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss Season 15. Sidharth who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 passed away at age 41 last year.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. Her performance in the movie had gathered appreciation from her fans. Recently, her collaboration with singer Yashraj Mukhate had also created a buzz. The song 'Such A Boring Day' took the Internet by storm.

