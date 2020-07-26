  1. Home
  2. tv

Sidharth Shukla, Neha Sharma's BTS photo with Dil Ko Karaar Aaya team leaves fans impatient for song's release

A new behind-the-scene picture of Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma with the team of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is circulating on social media, and fans cannot keep calm for the song's release. Take a look.
2606 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Shukla, Neha Sharma's BTS photo with Dil Ko Karaar Aaya team leaves fans impatient for song's releaseSidharth Shukla, Neha Sharma's BTS photo with Dil Ko Karaar Aaya team leaves fans impatient for song's release
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sidharth Shukla fans are eagerly waiting for July 31 (2020). Why do you ask? Well, the actor's much-awaited song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' withe Neha Sharma is all set to drop. With just four days left for the music video's release, fans cannot keep calm. While yearning to see this new jodi spread their magic together, BTS pictures and videos from the upcoming song are only adding to their curiosity. Now, another behind-the-scene picture of Sidharth, Neha, and the Dil Ko Karaar Aaya team is doing rounds on social media. 

In the picture, Sidharth and Neha are seen posing for a happy-happy picture with the DKKA team from the shoot location, and it is a delight to watch. The Bigg Boss 13 winner is looking handsome as ever in his denim-on-denim look, while Neha looks pretty in a yellow sunshine dress. The two actors are seen flashing their infectious smiles with the team, and the greenery in the backdrop is just blissful. It is certainly a 'perfect picture' and fans are waiting with bated breath to see Sidharth and Neha together on-screen for the first time ever. 

Take a look at Sidharth and Neha's BTS photo here: 

Meanwhile, Dil Ko Karaara Aaya will release at 11 am on July 31. The song is sung by Yaseer Desai and Neha Kakkar, while the lyrics are given by Rana, and the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. The song is shot in the beautiful Dil Ko Karaar Aaya song has been shot in Della Resorts, Khandala, and is directed by Sneha Kohli. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Sidharth and Neha's song? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla has the 'best and most practical' advice to deal with problems in life; See post

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement