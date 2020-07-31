  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla & Neha Sharma's song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya shows the beauty of romance and duo's LIT chemistry

The wait is over as Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's music video 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' has finally been released. Take a look at it here.
34468 reads Mumbai Updated: July 31, 2020 11:46 am
The emotions of Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's fans are going to outflow today. Why do you ask? Well, the duo's much-awaited song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' has finally been dropped today. The first reaction to the music video is 'Hot.' Sidharth and Neha have set the screens ablaze. The duo's chemistry will make you eyes-pop and jaw-drop. If there's anything one can say about Sid and Neha's chemistry in 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' it is just 'Lit AF' because they look so beautiful together that it will give you goosebumps. 

The song begins with Neha reading a book while Sidharth is lost in her beauty. Sidharth's infectious smile at the start is sure to leave many girls weak in their keens. Well, that is just the beginning, as Neha and Sidharth are going to leave you spellbound throughout the video. From matching steps to getting all mushy to enjoying a date at the lakeside, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is all about embracing the beautiful feeling of love, romance, and companionship. 

When the lyrics go, 'Dil ko karaar aaya, tumpe pyaar aaya, pheli pheli baar aaya,' however hard you try, you're going to fall in love. It shows how the first feeling of love is magical, blissful, and also at the same time very overwhelming. Sidharth and Neha have done a fantastic job, they have nailed every moment, and there's never a moment you would want to take off your eyes from them. In fact, this is one song that you would want to listen on loop with the video because Sid and Neha add the charm to Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

Take a look at 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya here: 

Yaseer Desai and Neha Kakkar's beautiful voices, Rana's heart-touching lyrics, and Rajat's soul-soothing music are just perfect. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is a perfect blend of good music and lyrics, mesmerising location, and talented singers. To top it all, we have Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's eye-appealing chemistry. 

Well, it is hard to believe that Sidharth and Neha have collaborated for the first time. They compliment each other very well, and fans would certainly like to see them share space again. Kudos' to the director, singers, cinematographer, stylist, musicians, artists, and the entire team of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya for presenting such a beautiful song. Have you watched the music video yet? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :YouTube

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

Maza agya... Beautiful chemistry.. amazing video

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Song is just OK. NEHA IS GOOD

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Average song hai.....

