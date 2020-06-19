Sidharth Shukla OPENS UP on competition in the industry; Says 'It is important to not forget one's reality'

Sidharth Shukla recently expressed his views on the cut-throat competition and professional rivalry in the entertainment industry. Here's what the Bigg Boss 13 winner has to say about it.

Sidharth Shukla is one such actor who has proved his mettle not only on Television but also in Bollywood. From being a model to becoming a renowned actor, Sidharth's journey to stardom has been one of its kind. The handsome actor made his acting debut with a TV show in 2008. However, he attained fame four years later as Shivraj Shekhar in Balika Vadhu. Since then, there's no looking back for Sidharth. He has been charming the viewers with his amazing acting skills and performances.

Not only daily soaps and films, but the young actor has also proved he is the 'best' when it comes to reality shows. Sidharth has lifted winner trophies of two shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13 recently. Like many actors, Sidharth's journey has not been all rosy. He had his shares of ups and downs, but he rose above all. Recently, the talented actor opened up about the cut-throat competition and professional rivalry in the entertainment world.

ALSO READ: When Shehnaaz Gill's fans spotted her wearing an outfit similar to Sidharth Shukla's mom; Take a look

Revealing how he manages to deal with it, Sidharth shared, 'Once you are a part of this, you need to accept that it's cut-throat competition out there. You will meet a lot of people. They will want to either take your place or go higher or bring you down. You meet all kinds of people.' Sharing a useful tip to tackle the situation, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor added, 'It is important not to forget one's reality, who he is, and make sure one holds himself in pride. Things will happen and pass, as long as you know your truth, nothing else matters.'

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Sidharth is all set to play the lead role in the third season of Ekta Kapoor's much-loved web series Broken But Beautiful. However, no confirmation has been made yet, either by Sidharth or by the production team. His fans are eagerly waiting for him to spread his magic on the screen again. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla's reaction when Rashami Desai flaunted her dance moves in Bigg Boss 13 cannot be missed

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×