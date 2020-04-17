Sidharth Shukla opens up on his equation with Shehnaaz Gill; Says ‘She is special to me’

Sidharth Shukla was seen sharing a great equation with Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13 and their chemistry often made the heads turn on the popular reality show.

Think about Bigg Boss 13 and Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will certainly come to the mind. The duo has become synonymous to the popular reality show and their mushy chemistry has been the never-ending talk of the town. Interestingly, Shehnaaz has been quite outspoken about her love for the Bigg Boss 13 winner and ever since then a lot has been said and the written about their rumoured relationship. While everyone has their own views about Sidharth and Shehnaaz aka SidNaaz’s relationship, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has finally opened up on his equation with Punjab’s and stated that she is special to me.

While talking to a news portal, Sidharth asserted that while he shares a great bond with Shehnaaz, he admits being as close to her as he is to his family. This isn’t all. He even credited his Bigg Boss 13 to the diva. However, when it comes to relationship or wedding rumours, Sidharth asserted that although he is aware that Shehnaaz loves him, he feels it too early to talk about marriage and relationship.

“I will give full credit for my victory to Shehnaaz. I have not seen a girl like her. She is a very big entertainer. I wonder what would have happened to me if she was not in the show. I am as close to her as I am to my mom, sister and niece. She loves me a lot. She is special to me. But it is too early to talk about a relationship or marriage. All I can say is that I spent a wonderful time with her inside the Bigg Boss house. We would have conversations unrelated to the show. We would discuss personal stuff,” Sidharth was quoted saying.

To recall, Shehnaaz has never shied away from expressing her love for Sidharth. Not only in Bigg Boss 13, but the diva was also seen talking about the same in her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge wherein Shehnaaz was apparently looking for a groom for herself.

