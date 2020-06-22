Sidharth Shukla OPENS UP on online trolling, rumours and negativity; Says 'You have the choice to move ahead'

Sidharth Shukla recently spoke at length the how online trolling affects actors, the personal and professional life rumours about celebrities and negativity in real life. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also revealed how he deals with these situations. Read on to know more.

Sidharth Shukla has been ruling millions of hearts ever since he won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. He has earned a humongous fan base, and his fans eagerly keep waiting for him to spread his charm on the screen or share his pieces of advice with them. He is touted to be an actor with good looks, charm, and intelligence. People are only crazy about his handsomeness, but also his views and opinions. They have several questions that they want to ask the actor about his journey, struggles, and more. In a recent chat with a leading online portal, Sidharth answered many fan questions very candidly.

Though Sidharth has been showered with immense love, the actor also had to face criticism and trolling. In the conversation, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor opened up about online trolling, rumours about the profession and personal life and negativity in life. He revealed how he tackles and deals with such situations whenever they knock his doors. When a fan asked him about his views on the menace of trolling actors online, Sidharth said that it is a fact and trolling does happen. He said it is a social platform so one has the choice to just move forward and ahead in life.

Sidharth feels that if someone is trolling a person if the person wants to react he or she can, but if he or she doesn't want to don't react. He thinks the person can just flip the page, and go ahead as life goes on. Sidharth stated, 'It does not make a difference.'

When quipped about how he handles negativity in real life, Sidharth mentioned that it is the same. One either chooses to walk out or maybe share some good words. He feels negativity is not what they see in a person, but it is rather what is there in them, and that's the reason they are pulling down another person. The Balika Vadhu actor said, 'I just bless them that they get filled with more positivity and they just let it be.'

The handsome hunk also shared his views about the rumours that keep doing rounds about actors' personal and work-life always. Sharing how he tackles them, Sidharth mentioned that many times he just laughs at the rumours that float around about him. He added that he cannot justify and give credit to speculations. He refuses to talk about them because rumours are just so funny and some of them are baseless and outrageous.

Further, he said that few rumours came out during his stint in the BB 13 house. Many things were written and said about him. However, when he came face to face with it, everything was cleared. 'Rumours, I just laugh over it and I feel sorry as a lot of them are just stunts,' concludes Sidharth Shukla.

Meanwhile, the actor is enjoying his quarantine at home. Talks about Sidharth Shukla being a part of Ekta Kapoor's much-loved web series Broken But Beautiful 3, however, no confirmation has been made yet.

