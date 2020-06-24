Sidharth Shukla OPENS UP on reports of him working with Rohit Shetty and his Bollywood plans

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently spoke at length about his Bollywood plans, future projects and also revealed if he is doing a movie with Rohit Shetty as stated by some media reports. Here's what the handsome hunk has to say.

Sidharth Shukla is one of those actors who has not only proved his mettle on the small screen but also on the big screen. Only some actors from the Indian Television industry have been able their mark in Bollywood, and Sidharth has been one of them. After winning hearts as Shiv in Balika Vadhu, the actor forayed into Bollywood with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania opposite and . Making his Bollywood debut with a big banner like Dharma Production Sidharth made many heads turn. His role in the movie was much appreciated and lauded him for his acting chops and charm.

Recently, reports were doing rounds that the Bigg Boss 13 winner would next be seen in a movie by Rohit Shetty. In a recent candid chat with a leading entertainment portal, Sidharth opened up about the rumours and revealed if he is in talks with Rohit Shetty for his upcoming project or not. The actor said that he is not aware of any such news, and revealed that Rohit has not spoken to him about any project. However, he said that if something like this is on Rohit's mind then it is amazing. Sidharth was quoted saying, 'I do not know about it. If he has spoken to you, fantastic. He has not spoken to me. If that is on his mind, then that's fantastic.'

When a fan quipped him about his Bollywood plans and asked when people could see him joining B'Twon, Sidharth shared that he does not know what is coming up right now. He revealed that he has not signed anything yet. He added that he generally does not talk about projects that he is discussing as he doesn't know if it would materialize or not. Thus, for now, Sidharth is clueless about what is coming up from his side. Further, Sid said that the situation (referring to the COVID-19 crisis) right now is for work to actually start it is going to take a while. So, as of now, nothing is there, but he said that with the good wishes of his fans and followers something good will surely come up.

Talking about his personal future plans, Sidharth mentioned that he does not plan much, because he feels planning usually leads to when things don't fall in place as planned or expected. He said that he just plans to put in cent percent efforts and do his best in whatever he is doing. 'That's always the plan, to put your best foot forward, to put your foot into something,' concluded Sidharth.

