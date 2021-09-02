Sidharth Shukla passes away: Asim Riaz mourns the actor’s demise: I am going to meet you in heaven brother

In what came as one of the most heartbreaking news, Sidharth Shukla has breathed his last today in Mumbai. It was speculated that the Bigg Boss 13 winner had died of a heart attack. However, the exact reason for his sudden demise is yet to be confirmed. Needless to say, the news of Sidharth’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the telly industry and his massive fan following. In fact, several celebs have taken to social media to mourn Sidharth’s sudden demise. Among this, Bigg Boss 13 first runner up Asim Riaz is also in shock with this heartbreaking news.

Taking to Instagram, Asim shared some beautiful pics of himself with Sidharth giving a glimpse of their happy moments inside the Bigg Boss house. In the caption, Asim mentioned that he is heartbroken with Sidharth’s demise and said that he will meet him soon in heaven. He wrote, “I m gonna meet you in heaven brother… R I P sidharthshukla” along with a broken heart emoticon. Soon Himanshi Khurana also took to the comment section and mourned Sidharth’s demise with a broken heart emoticon.

Take a look at Asim Riaz’s post for Sidharth Shukla:

To note, Asim and Sidharth’s love-hate relationship in Bigg Boss 13 was one of the key elements of the popular reality show. While the two happened to be the best of friends in the beginning of BB13, Asim and Sidharth later emerged as arch rivals in the house and were often seen locking horns during the task. This isn’t all. Bigg Boss 13 grand finale also witnessed a tough competition between the two wherein Sidharth emerged as the winner and lifted the winner’s trophy.

