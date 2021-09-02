Sidharth Shukla passes away: Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor on his sudden demise: ‘It’s so unbelievable'

The sudden demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has taken the country by shock. His fans and friends are still in disbelief. His Balika Vadhu show co-actor Avika Gor also finds the news unbelievable. She shared some good words for the actor and prayed for his soul. Avika Gor started as a child actor in the popular series and it also brought the late actor into the limelight.

Popular actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has passed away earlier today. There were initial reports of a heart attack but as per the Police cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Avika Gor expressed her shock and grief on hearing the news. She has stated that, “I’m extremely shocked and have no words hearing this news. It’s just so unbelievable. He was kind and an amazing soul. Though haven’t met him too many times but he was sweet and a pure hearted and a gentleman. Prayers for his soul and his family. Gone too soon.”

The news of the passing away of the actor was broken on Thursday morning and his fans flooded social media sites to express their shock and disbelief. The actor was hale and healthy as he was seen gracing reality shows a few days earlier. The whole entertainment fraternity is shaken by the news. Numerous TV and Bollywood actors have paid tribute to the actor.