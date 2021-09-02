Sidharth Shukla passes away: Fan clubs heartbroken due to the sudden demise of the actor

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a heart attack. Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital has confirmed his death. The actor was 40. His sudden death has left many of his fans in shock. Celebrities from television to Bollywood all have expressed their condolences to the family members. As per the report shared by the hospital, he had taken some medicine before sleeping and didn’t wake up. The postmortem is going on in the hospital and the body will be discharged soon.

As soon as the news of Sidharth Shukla’s demise was out, his fan clubs flooded Twitter. They expressed grief and were shocked to know the death of the actor. Fans wrote, “Gone too soon Om Shanti with Folded hands”. One of the users wrote, “I hope his fans don’t do anything wrong. I know they are crazy about him but it’s time to be strong. I hope the bigger accounts in their fandom takes care of this as well. It’s really disheartening. #SidHearts #SiddharthShukla”.

Sidharth was known for his performance in Balika Vadhu. He had also appeared in Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. He was seen opposite and .

Check the Fan Clubs tweets here:

Don't have words — SidharthShuklaFanClub(Unfortunate Soul) (@Akash09211) September 2, 2021

Wtf yar. Its not true you left us too soon #SidharthaShukla bhai. I still can't believe yaaarrrr#ripsidharthshukla Rest In Peace bro — Sidharth Shukla Official FC(@OfficialSidFC) September 2, 2021

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla passes away: Rahul Vaidya says he's numb as the star never came across unfit or ill