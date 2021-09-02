Sidharth Shukla passes away; Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar REACTS

A wave of shock has been sent across the television industry this morning after the news of Sidharth Shukla passing away came out. All the fans are in deep shock after Sidharth’s untimely demise. Reportedly, the Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away after suffering a heart attack. His fans and close friends are still finding it difficult to believe this news. Amidst all this, Gauahar Khan who has been good friends with the late actor and her husband Zaid Darbar have reacted to this news.

Gauahar Khan was in the Bigg Boss house with Sidharth Shukla as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14. They shared a good bond there, but the actress remained unavailable for any comment. When her husband Zaid Darbar was contacted, he said "We got the news! But it is not the right time to talk to Gauahar over this right now. I request the media to respect the privacy at such a grim time.”

According to reports, Cooper Hospital has confirmed his death. Sources close to the hospital have revealed that he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. Later, the hospital confirmed that he passed away due to a heart attack. The postmortem is on and the body will be discharged soon. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. PTI reported that a senior Cooper Hospital official said, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”.

Sidharth Shukla recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. He was quite active on his social media and in fact, his last post came in a few days ago. In that post, he had thanked all the frontline workers for their work. Siddharth, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was a popular face of showbiz and has been a part of films like Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

Our heart goes out to Sidharth Shukla’s family and we pray for God to give them all the strength they need.

