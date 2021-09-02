Sidharth Shukla passes away: Kushal Tandon, Shweta Tiwari & others in disbelief as they mourn actor’s demise

In one of the most heartbreaking news, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has passed away this morning. The news came as a shock not just to his massive fan following but the entire television industry has been in disbelief. It is speculated that the 40 year old actor had died of a heart attack in Mumbai this morning, however, the exact reason for his sudden demise is yet to be confirmed. And while everyone is mourning Sidharth’s sudden demise, the social media is abuzz with posts expressing their disbelief about this unfortunate news.

took to Instagram and shared a happy picture of himself with Sidharth and wrote, “Too soon bro too soon . .. !! RIP Sid ... May god give ur mom and sister all the strength they need. Will remember all the good times we had .. cheers buddy ..” along with a broken heart emoticon. is still in disbelief with Sidharth’s sudden demise. He tweeted, “Sad, shocking, May God gives strength to his mother, sister and family, RIP fly away into different word peacefully om Shanti”

Shweta Tiwari, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, wrote, “Impossible to process… too young, with too much potential. Rest in peace my friend…” On the other hand, Maniesh Paul also mourned Sidharth’s demise and wrote, “I still can't believe it..feeling numb…can't believe it that I won't see my friend #sidharthshukla anymore…we always had such a great time while shooting…you had a long way bro….so much to do…so much to achieve…gone too soon…may you rest in peace”.

Take a look at posts for Sidharth Shukla’s demise:

Sad , shocking , May god gives strength to his mother , sister and family , RIP brother fly away into different word peacefully om Shanti pic.twitter.com/FKEdA9Jiwg — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 2, 2021

Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40 following heart attack: Reports