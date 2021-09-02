Sidharth Shukla passes away: Late actor’s postmortem report to be out tomorrow; Reports

Sidharth Shukla is all over the headlines for the most heartbreaking reason today. The 40-year-old actor is no more with us. He passed away in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The news has sent shockwaves across the nation and everyone has been keen to know about the reason behind the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 winner’s sudden demise. While the initial reports suggested that Sidharth had died of a heart attack, the post-mortem reports are still awaited in the matter. To note, Sidharth’s postmortem is being conducted in Cooper Hospital.

And as the post-mortem reports are eagerly awaited, the recent media reports suggested that the reports will be out tomorrow. According to media reports, while Sidharth didn’t sustain any injury, the cops are following the protocol in the matter. ANI tweeted a Mumbai Police quote that reads, "No injuries were sustained on the body of actor Sidharth Shukla. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. A team of police is present at the Shukla's residence for investigation: Mumbai Police." On the other hand, a senior doctor from Cooper Hospital told the Hindustan Times, “Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem.”

As the news of Sidharth Shukla’s demise surfaced, social media was abuzz with condolence messages from fans and celebs. Celebs like Dahiya, , Shweta Tiwari, Asim Riaz, etc had mourned his demise. Divyanka wrote, “I've barely known you personally Sidharth & I know that you were at your peak yet there was so much more to do, lot more love to be received. You are gone too soon...with many hearts broken. I wish this news wasn't true. Deepest condolences to all who were close to Sidharth & loved him dearly.”

