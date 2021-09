Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away. He has reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was 40-years-old. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters. The actor’s tragic and untimely demise has sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry. Dil Se Dil Tak co-star and fellow Bigg Boss contestant have expressed grief on social media by sharing a broken heart emoji. Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted, “I am just Numb Why Sid?Too soon. May your soul rest in peace my friend. #SiddharthShukla.” Several other celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Manoj Bajpayee, Riteish Deshmukh, R Madhavan, Tisca Chopra and Sunil Grover among others are anguished by the actor’s sudden and tragic demise.

Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with a lead role in the show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi and became a household name with Balika Vadhu. He also participated, in reality, shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and ‘Bigg Boss 13.

He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web show Broken But Beautiful 3. His last appeared with Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. We bring you all the latest in a series of live updates.

Here’s all that we know so far:

Visuals outside Cooper hospital where @realsidharthshukla’s body currently is

TV actor Siddharth Shukla passes away, say Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/z1o3aESFP9 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

No injuries were sustained on the body of actor Siddharth Shukla. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. A team of police is present at the Shukla's residence for investigation: Mumbai Police.



Hard to believe he is no more, my heartfelt condolences go to his family RIP my friend, u will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tqNjeudIHV — Karishma Tanna (@KARISHMAK_TANNA) September 2, 2021

Actor Siddharth Shukla was brought dead to the hospital at 10.30 am. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, says Mumbai's Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/KZO2k8MSPQ — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family — Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 2, 2021

Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti — (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla's family inform Mumbai Police there was no 'foul play' or him being under mental pressure