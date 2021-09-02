Sidharth Shukla passes away: Rashami Desai heartbroken with her Dil Se Dil Tak co star

The television industry witnessed one of the most heartbreaking news today after the reports of Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise surfaced on social media. According to media reports, the 40-year-old actor had passed away due to a heart attack in Mumbai, however, the exact reason for this stuffed demise is yet to be confirmed. This news has sent shockwaves across the nation and his massive fan following is struggling to come to terms with this harsh reality. Amid this, social media is abuzz with condolence messages for Sidharth Shukla along with expressing shock over his sudden demise.

Joining them, has also taken to micro-blogging site Twitter and expressed that she is heartbroken with the demise of the former Bigg Boss 13 winner. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress just shared a broken heart emoticon on Twitter after the news of Sidharth’s sudden demise surfaced. To note, Sidharth and Rashami’s love-hate relationship has been the talk of the town for a while now. While the two were termed to be great friends at one point, their friendship had ended on a sour note and their animosity was quite visible during their stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Take a look at Rashami Desai’s post for Sidharth Shukla:

For the uninitiated, Sidharth was a renowned name in the television industry who is known for his work in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak etc, and had even won reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. This isn’t all, Sidharth also went on to make his Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starring and in the lead.

