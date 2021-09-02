Sidharth Shukla passes away: Salman Khan mourns the demise of Bigg Boss 13 winner; Says ‘Gone too soon’

Sidharth Shukla won a million of heart when he had lifted the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss 13. He was not just one of the top contestants on the show but also one of host ’s favourite on the show. While it was a treat to watch Sidharth onscreen, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor made the headlines for the most unfortunate reason as it was reported that he had breathed his last today. Yes! Sidharth is no more with us. And while the nation is mourning the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s sudden demise, Salman also took to social media pay his tribute to Sidharth.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Salman wrote that he is saddened by Sidharth’s sudden demise. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor wrote about that Sidharth is gone too soon. He also mentioned that he is going to miss the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Salman tweeted, “Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP”. Apart from Salman, several celebs mourned the demise of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 winner including, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Dia Mirza, , etc.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s tweet for Sidharth Shukla:

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

To recall, had also mourned Sidharth’s demise. He wrote, “Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti”. Speaking about Sidharth’s demise, while the initial reports suggested that the 40 year old actor had died of a heart attack, the police official claimed that the exact reason for his sudden demise is yet to be known.

Also Read: RIP Sidharth Shukla: Actor's last Instagram was a BIG thank you to India's frontline warriors