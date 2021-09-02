Sidharth Shukla passes away: Shehnaaz Gill accompanied late actor as he was rushed to hospital; Reports

Sidharth Shukla had breathed his last on Thursday morning and his demise has sent shockwaves to the entire industry. The actor was 40 year old passed away in Mumbai. The initial reports suggested that he had died of a heart attack, however, the postmortem reports are still awaited. Meanwhile, the media reports also suggested that Sidharth had complained of a chest pain at around 3 AM. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he didn’t respond in the morning.

Now as per the recent update, it is reported that Sidharth Shukla’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill had also accompanied him to the hospital. According to a report published in India Today, Shehnaaz had taken Sidharth to the hospital on Thursday morning after he didn’t wake up. The report also claimed that Sidharth had taken some medicine before sleeping a night before his unfortunate demise. Needless to say, Shehnaaz is heartbroken by Sidharth’s demise. Talking about the same, her father Santokh Singh Sukh told SpotboyE, “I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened. I spoke to her (Shehnaaz Gill). She is not fine”.

To note, Sidharth and Shehnaaz became the talk of the town after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The duo was one of the most talked about couples of the popular reality show and had won millions of hearts with their mushy romance. While there were speculations about their love affair, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz, maintained the just friends stance.

