Sidharth Shukla passes away: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz arrives at the late actor’s residence; PICS

Sidharth Shukla is no more. This has been one of the most heartbreaking news and it has left the telly world and his massive fan following in a state of shock. While the initial reports suggest that the 40-year-old actor had died of a cardiac arrest, the post mortem reports are awaited at this point. Meanwhile, social media is flooded with condolence messages for Bigg Boss 13 winner. This isn’t all. Several celebs have also reached his residence to pay their last respects.

Joining them, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz has been the recent one to reach Sidharth’s residence and to be with his family in these difficult times. To note, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been rumoured to be dating each other ever since they had participated in Bigg Boss 13. While Shehbaz had also entered the show during the family week, he shared a great bond with the Dil Se Dil Tak star. In fact, even after their stint on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called as SidNaaz, continued to go strong with their bond.

Here’s a look at Shehbaz's pics as he reaches Sidharth Shukla’s house:

Meanwhile, while all the eyes are on Shehnaaz Gill’s reaction to Sidharth’s sudden demise, her father Santokh Singh Sukh stated that she is “not fine”. He also admitted being in a state of shock and disbelief with Sidharth’s unfortunate demise. He told SpotboyE, “I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened”.

