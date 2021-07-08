Sidharth Shukla posts cryptic tweet amid feud rumours with Shehnaaz Gill; Check what the actor said

In between rumours of a rough patch between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, the actor posted a cryptic tweet that deserves your attention.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are considered as one of the most lovable friends in the Indian television industry. Back in Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth and Shehnaaz impressed the audience with their friendship. Though many fans even thought that both of them were in a relationship, the TV actors always stated that they were “best friends". Interestingly, their fans fondly referred to them as 'SidNaaz' on social media.

Recently, there were rumours that something had created a rift between the two actors and they were going through a ‘rough patch’. However, none of them addressed these reports. But today Sidharth Shukla tweeted a cryptic message. Sidharth wrote, “Brother, if you want balls, then write something positive … from where do you bring so much negativity. How will you know about me better than me….All I can say is..God bless you all.” Did he just put an end to the reports which questioned the friendship between the both?

Take a look:

Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 8, 2021

Talking about the work front, Shehnaaz has recently wrapped up the shoot for Amarjit Singh Saron’s ‘Honsla Rakh’, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The actors were shooting for the movie in Canada. The film is scheduled to hit the floors in October this year. On the other hand, Sidharth is basking in the success of his recently released web series ‘Broken Broken But Beautiful’ Season 3. In the show, he starred opposite Sonia Rathee. The actor was also featured in a couple of music videos- Shona Shona and Bhula Dunga alongside Shehnaaz Gill.

