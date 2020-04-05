Sidharth Shukla prays for a COVID 19 positive fan from Pakistan; Twitterarti hail the Bigg Boss 13 winner

Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla came across a fan from Pakistan who tested positive for Coronavirus on social media, the actors' reply has won many hearts. Here's what he said.

The Coronavirus pandemic is spreading far and wide, despite several measures. The risk and danger are increasing with every passing day, but we all are fighting the war against it together. Not only India, but the deadly virus has also affected many countries like the US, Spain, Italy, Germany, and others. Yesterday (March 4, 2020), Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla won many hearts on social media, after his sweet and kind reply to a COVID-19 patient from our neighboring country Pakistan.

There's no denial that Sidharth enjoys a massive following, especially after his big victory on 's show. He has fans from across the world, who just wish to get one chance to interact with him. It so happened that one of Sid's fans from Pakistan revealed on Twitter that he has tested positive with for Coronavirus and asked the Dil Se Dil Tak actor to remember him in his prayers. He further added that he has joined Twitter for Sidharth and he adores him a lot.

The Balika Vadhu actor was humble to acknowledge the fan's tweet in the comment section and replied to him immediately. Sidharth said that he was deeply saddened to hear about his condition. However, giving him hope and strength to fight back, Sid said that he will be fine and back soon. The BB 13 winner also hoped that the doctors there are taking proper care of him and advised him to maintain social distancing so that he doesn't happen to pass the disease to someone else. The actor further wrote, 'I will and have already prayed for your speedy recovery. Stay strong.'

Sidharth's tweet for the patient has won many hearts and praises all over social media. His fans are going gaga over his humbleness and caring nature towards his fans. While some have been tagging him as the 'real hero', others have developed a sense of more respect for him.

Take a look at the tweets here:

On a similar note, Sidharth has been sharing glimpses of his quarantine time with his fans on social media. He is indulging in cooking, cleaning and self-care exercises. This isn't it. The actor has been advising people to follow rules and take proper care to curb the menace of Coronavirus. What are your thoughts on Sidharth's gesture? Let us know in the comment section below.

