Sidharth Shukla pulling Shehnaaz Gill closer for a hug in a THROWBACK video will make you miss SidNaaz

Bigg Boss 13 Throwback: When Sidharth Shukla adorably pulled Shehnaaz Gill closer for a hug and Paras Chhabra couldn't stop smiling. Take a look at SidNaaz's cute bond.

Bigg Boss 13 gave us multiple memories. From ugly fights to beautiful friendships to hilarious moments, the BB 13 house proved to be a perfect blend of 'entertainment.' However, it gave us a jodi that everyone is going to cherish for the rest of their lives. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The two depicted a bond that is pure, loving, and never-ending. Despite having so many differences in nature, the duo gelled in like they were made to be with each other.

While he's the angry young man, she's the bubbly little girl. Together they flaunt 'perfection.' When the show started, no one could have imagined that Sidharth and Shehnaaz would develop such a strong and beautiful bond that will make everyone go gaga over them. But, they did form a strong and unbreakable connection, and how! From fighting together to fighting for each other, SidNaaz (as lovingly called by fans), proved what a good, healthy, and strong bond is. Not that their journey was all rosy. The duo did have their ups and downs, but they stood by each other's side like solid rocks, and never refrained from supporting each other. In fact, there were times that they did not have to even utter what they need, and the other one was present to fulfill their unsaid demand, such was SidNaaaz's bond in the BB 13 house.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill enjoying Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan's song 'Daaru Desi' will make you groove too; WATCH

It has been more than three months of the controversial show being over, but SidNaaz's chemistry and bond have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Even today, a picture of the duo creates a storm on social media; fans can't stop hailing and praising the jodi. Every now and then, SidNaaz fans keep filling the internet with cute pictures and videos from the duo's fun-loving masti together. While they are yearning to see the duo together again after their romantically emotional music video 'Bhula Dunga,' there's no sign from the duo of another collaboration.

But, if you're missing Sidharth and Shehnaaz's sizzling chemistry, we have something for you. We recently got our hands on a cute video of SidNaaz's fun-filled moment from BB 13, and it will melt your heart. The video was shared by a fan page, and it speaks volumes of SidNaaz's bond, and will certainly make you want to ship for the duo again.

ALSO READ: SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga or AsiManshi's Kalla Sonha Nai or PaHira's Baarish; Which song is your favourite? VOTE

In the video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are sitting in the garden area on one bench, while Paras Chhabra is seen relaxing on another bench. Sidharth gets up and very adorably pulls Shehnaaz close to him for a hug. Shehnaaz at first fears as it is a scene after the duo had a tiff. But, when Dil Se Dil Tak actor pull Shehnaaz close, and embraces her warmly. The smile on Sidharth's face makes it evident that he has immense love and care for Shehnaaz. The Punjabi is also seen calmly relaxing in Sidharth's arms. The moment was so cute and adorable that even Paras was seen smiling and blushing.

Take a look at SidNaaz's cute moment from Bigg Boss 13:

Well, the video is surely going to bring a wide smile on your face, and some die-hard SidNaaz fans are also going to shed tears missing these moments, as they are just too cute for words. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing SidNaaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill reveals her 'sacha pyaar' met her amid lockdown and it is NOT Sidharth Shukla; Watch Video

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×