Sidharth Shukla pulls Shehnaaz Gill closer with her dupatta & remind us of Salman Khan from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Sidharth Shukla pulling Shehnaaz Gill closer to him in these PICTURES from their latest photoshoot is too cute to handle. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13's cutest jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill create a wave on social media, whenever they come together. The duo has a huge fan base, who yearn to catch a glimpse of them together. And ever since 'SidNaaz' has announced their first project after BB 13, fans cannot contain their excitement. Each passing day, a new poster or look is dropped from Sidharth and Shehnaaz's upcoming music video by Darshan Raval, Bhula Dunga, and the zest just escalates further.

Now, a fresh picture of our beloved 'SidNaaz' has surfaced the internet, and it will leave you awestruck. In the picture, Sidharth Shukla is pulling Shehnaaz Gill closer towards him with her dupatta. And this tug of war between SidNaaz reminds us of a scene from BB 13 host 's movie. Can you guess which? Well, we're talking about Kuck Kuch Hota Hai, where Aman Mehra (Salman) is seeing drawing Anjali Khanna closer to him during their wedding function.

And in this picture, the way Sidharth is holding Shehnaaz, we cannot but stop comparing their cuteness to the KKHH scene. Dressed in plain white attire Shehnaaz looks like a princess, while Sidharth looks handsome as ever in his casual best. The cherry on the cake is Sidharth's glittery smile!

Take a look at SidNaaz's mesmerizing picture here:

This picture happens to be from the duo's latest photoshoot. Meanwhile, Bhula Dunga will be released on March 24, 2020. Three looks from the much-awaited song have been released to date. Their collaboration has already created a storm on social media. What are your thoughts about the same? Aren't you reminded of KKHH? They look uber cute together naa? Let us know in the comment section below.

