Sidharth Shukla to Rahul Vaidya: 5 earlier Bigg Boss participants we would like to see again in next season

Some popular artists like Sidharth Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Shilpa Shinde, etc, made a place in the hearts of the audience and they would love to see them again in the future seasons of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television which is a complete package. It is a complete entertainer show which has drama, emotions, tasks, comedy, action, fights, enjoyment, and much more. Owing to this, the show has become the favorite of the audience and people wait eagerly for the show every year. Over the last 14 seasons, several participants have made their space in the heart of people. Due to which people wish to see them again in the show and the Bigg Boss house. Here is a list of 5 popular Bigg Boss contestants over the years who we would love to see in the upcoming seasons.

Asim Riaz- One of the most popular contestants of season 13 of Bigg Boss, he was quite famous for his charming looks and his incessant fights with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. He is a fitness enthusiast but got angered easily.

Shilpa Shinde- The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame actress was an immensely popular contestant in Season 11 and even won the trophy. She was popular for stating her opinions and being blatant on the show. It would be interesting to see her on the show again.

Sidharth Shukla- The handsome hunk and winner of Bigg Boss season 13, the actor was famous for being a hothead. He shared great chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill and was considered a very composed person on the show.

Rahul Vaidya- The happy-go-lucky singer Rahul Vaidya broke a million hearts when he proposed to his lady love in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He formed great friendships in the house and performed all tasks well. His game plan was excellent and got huge support from the audience. People love him now and would love to see him in the house again in the future.

Eijaz Khan- The handsome and popular actor was among the strong contestants on Season 14 of Bigg Boss, but he had to leave midway due to prior work commitments. He also found his lady love in the house. The audience will be highly interested to see him back on the show in future seasons.

