Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee express their grief over Wajid Khan's demise

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to their social media handles to mourn the death of Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan.

In a shocking and equally saddening piece of news, the entertainment industry lost another member recently, as Wajid Khan took his heavenly abode. Yes, Wajid Khan of the popular sibling composer duo- Sajid Wajid is no more. He breathed his last in Mumbai at the age of 42. Wajid's sudden demise comes as a shock to everyone, as the showbiz world was still trying to come to terms with the loss of Irrfan Khan and . Wajid's brother Sajid Khan confirmed the news and said that he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He also revealed that his late brother had been tested positive for Coronavirus.

As soon as the news of Wajid's untimely death surfaced, condolence messages started pouring for him on social. From Bollywood actors to TV stars, everybody mourned the music comper's sudden death and expressed their sadness over it. Among them were also former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla, , and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The three actors took to their social media handles to express their grief over Wajid Khan's demise and shared their heartfelt condolences with his family. They prayed for his soul to rest in peace and his family to stay strong in these difficult times.

Sidharth took to his Twitter account to express his shock over Wajid Khan's passing away. The actor said that he will continue to live with them through his music. On the other hand, the two actresses shared their heartfelt condolences.

Take a look at Sid, Devo and Rashami's tweets for Wajid Khan's demise here:

Deeply shocked to hear the news of Wajid Khan passing away... you will continue to live on through your music. Rest in peace.#WajidKhan — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 1, 2020

Sucha heartbreaking news #wajidkhan #RIP

Strength to the family.. — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) June 1, 2020

My heartfelt condolences to his family.May his soul rest in peace. #WajidKhan Om shanti — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 1, 2020

Apart from them, TV actors including Ravi Dubey, Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma, Gautam Gulati, Rajeev Khandelwal, Karanvir Bohar, Deepika Singh and other's also mourned Wajid Khan's demise.

