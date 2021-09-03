Sidharth Shukla to reach his residence one last time; To be taken home from hospital at 11

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden unfortunate demise has left everyone numb. Ever since the news of the actor passing away has come out fans, family and the entire TV and Bollywood fraternity is in a state of shock. The late actor’s body was kept in the hospital overnight to perform an autopsy whose reports are still awaited. But, as per the latest update, the Balika Vadhu actor’s dead body will be taken to his residence from the hospital at 11 am today, September 4.

As per the reports in The Times Of India, Sidharth Shukla’s last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara crematorium. All his friends and family have been visiting his house since last night. From Jasmin Bhasin, , Aly Goni to , many were spotted at his house last night. Incidentally, Sidharth’s Balika Vadhu co-star Pratyusha's last rites were also performed there.

Yesterday, September 2, Cooper Hospital confirmed his death. Sources close to the hospital have revealed that he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. PTI reported that a senior Cooper Hospital official said, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”. It is also said that Shehnaaz Gill was present with the late actor when he breathed his last.

Aly Goni in his tweet expressed the state of Shehnaaz after he visited Sidharth’s house last night and it is clear from his tweet that the actress is shattered and broken completely.

