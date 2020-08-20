  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla reaches out to fan who asked for assistance for her father who tested COVID positive; See Post

One of Sidharth Shukla's fan reached out to him on social media to ask for help for her father who was diagnosed with Coronavirus, here's how the Bigg Boss 13 winner offered assistance.
Sidharth Shukla is one of the most loved Bigg Boss 13 contestants, not because he bagged the winner's title, but because of his humble and helping nature. The handsome hunk has time and again given a glimpse of his generosity and friendly personality. And yesterday was just another day when his fans lauded him for 'being an amazing human being.' One of the actor's followers took to Twitter to ask Sidharth for some assistance for her father who had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, and his replies captured attention. 

The fan in her tweets requested Sidharth to help her in arranging a bed at a particular hospital in Andheri (Mumbai) for her COVID-19 positive father. She appealed to Sidharth saying that she only needs help in arranging a bed in the hospital as there happened to be some non-availability issues. The fan requested Sidharth to help her out if he could. The fan's tweet for help circulated quickly, and it finally was noticed by Sidharth, who reached out to her for help. 

Replying to the fan's tweet, Sidharth wrote, 'Sorry just came across your tweet, is he good please give me five minutes I will figure out. Let me know if he still needs it, and a way to contact you.' Later, he informed that he had reached out to the person, but her father had already secured a bed in another hospital for treatment. Sidharth also wished and prayed for the COVID-19 patient's speedy recovery.

Take a look at Sidharth and fan's tweets here: 

Sidharth's sweet gesture was praised by many fans, who lauded him for helping others generously in this time of crisis and being there for others. Fans called him tagged him as a 'real man' and showered him with immense love and blessings. 

