Sidharth Shukla REACTS to Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo's Waada Hai; Compliments her 'You're looking nice'

Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle to compliment BFF Shehnaaz Gill on the release of her latest song with Arjun Kanungo 'Waada Hai.' Here's what he has to say about it.

Best friends are people who are close to your heart and support you always. And if we had to pick the 'best' BFF duo, we would certainly take Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's name. The two met in Bigg Boss 13, formed a bond, and became best friends. The love, equation, and camaraderie shared by SidNaaz cannot be explained in words. Even after BB 13's end, SidNaaz's bond has stayed strong as ever.

The cute duo keeps backing each other in all that they do. So today (November 5, 2020), when Shehnaaz's much-awaited song with Arjun Kanungo titled 'Waada Hai' finally dropped, everyone expected Sidharth to react to it. And voila, within a few hours of the song's release, Sidharth 'surprised' everyone with his sweet reaction. The handsome hunk was awestruck by her Sana aka Shehnaaz's looks in the music video and showered her with compliments. He also loved the song and motivated the Punjabi Kudi to keep mesmerizing people with her magic.

'Hey, Shehnaaz, looking good in Waada Hai, nice song. Way to go girl!,' tweeted Sidharth. Shehnaaz was quick to notice this compliment from her BFF and replied, 'Thank you Sidharth' followers by a flying kiss emoji. The duo's social media banter certainly left SidNaaz shippers overwhelmed.

Take a look at Sidharth's tweet here:

Hey @ishehnaaz_gill looking good in Waada hai nice song .... way to go girl — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 5, 2020

Shehnaaz and Arjun promise to never let go in the heartbreakingly beautiful track 'Waada Hai' and their magical chemistry will bind you with them. The songs show their alluring chemistry and how true love wins despite all odds. Arjun has given the music for the song, while Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics, and Keyur Bipinchandra Shah has directed it.

