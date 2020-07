Sidharth Shukla REACTS to Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's song 'Kurta Pajama'; Here's how he found it

Shehnaaz Gill's BFF Sidharth Shukla took to his social media handle to share his views on her recently released song 'Kurta Pajama' with Tony Kakkar. Here's what he has to say about it.

Shehnaaz Gill's BFF Sidharth Shukla took to his social media handle to share his views on her recently released song 'Kurta Pajama' with Tony Kakkar. He wrote, 'Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala.'

Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala . — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 17, 2020

