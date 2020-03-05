Sidharth Shukla recalls his act with Rashami Desai when quizzed about favourite memory from Bigg Boss 13 house

Sidharth Shukla gets talking about his favourite memory from Bigg Boss 13 house and it might come across as a surprise.

Sidharth Shukla and 's journey on Bigg Boss 13 has been one that took a rather unexpected turn. One might recall how the Dil Se Dil Tak Co-stars haven't been very good friends, however, they have had a cordial relation as far as their work is concerned. Over the duo course of the show, the two had multiple fights and yet, at the end of it all, they both managed to share a cordial bond, and one can root for it.

In one of his recent interviews, when asked about his favourite memory from Bigg Boss, the actor went on to recall his performance with Rashami where the two went on to showcase their contrasting relation on and off camera. It was during the finale act that they won hearts all over again, and in fact, their chemistry on-screen on the song Mohe Ang Laga De was to die for. Sidharth added how it was fun shooting and in fact, the two let their guards down and shared a cordial bond post it.

Sidharth also spoke about their current equation and revealed how if they come across each other outside, they will surely share pleasantries and that things are fine between the two, better than they were even though they haven't spoken to each other post the show.

