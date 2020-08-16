  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla REVEALS his 'fitness mantra' in a throwback video & it's a perfect inspiration for enthusiasts

When Sidharth Shukla spilled the beans about his fitness secrets and workout in a past interview and gave an ideal dose of inspiration to all health enthusiasts. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 13 winner's throwback video here.
Sidharth Shukla is one of the most loved actors in the Indian Television industry. The handsome hunk enjoys a huge fan following on social media, which only escalated after his huge victory in Bigg Boss 13. His cute looks, powerful performance, and awe-inspiring acting chops have earned Sidharth goodwill from all over. Apart from acting, he is known for his workout and fitness regime. Yes, Sidharth is a big fitness enthusiast and is often seen sweating it out in the gym to maintain his hot-bod. 

While Sidharth is blessed with irresistible good looks, he is always pumped up to remain fit, fab, and healthy. Now, we've got our hands on throwback video of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, wherein he is seen spilling the beans of his workout regime. In the video, Sidharth is heard saying, 'My fitness mantra would be working out and working out really intense. I like to not waste a lot of time while I'm working out. I also ensure that I do not carry my mobile phone to the gym, simply because I feel one needs to concentrate a lot while working out. You need to be completely focussed in what you're doing.' 

'So what I do is, while I'm working on any body part, I finish the set, and get on to the treadmill and run for a minute. Once, I'm done with that, I get back to my workout. So, I don't waste a lot of time. I'm continuously active and burning a lot of calories. That's what I like because, by the time I get out of the gym, I need to be completely drained out that's when I feel like Wow, it's a great day of workout,' shared Sidharth. 

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's throwback video here: 

This video proves, that Sidharth has made 'fitness his habit.' He follows his fitness routine religiously, despite having an erratic schedule, and indulges in all sorts if of exercises to keep his body hail and hearty. We must say, 'fitness mantra' is the perfect inspiration for health enthusiasts. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

