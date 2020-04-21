Sidharth Shukla REVEALS his mother's reaction on him cooking amidst lockdown; Says she didn't like it

In a fun chat with fans on Twitter, Sidharth Shukla revealed his mother's reaction on him cooking and doing household chores amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

Sidharth Shukla took his fans by surprise when he decided to enter the kitchen amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 winner donned the chef's hat and explored his culinary skills at home. Well, if you've watched the 'tedha' season, you might know that the actor enjoyed eating, but cooking was never his cup of tea. However, the social distancing phase brought about some good changes in the handsome hunk as he took up some 'household duties'.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was seen mopping the floor, washing utensils, dusting the house, cutting vegetables and also cooking. In all, Sidharth had taken up all the household chores during his quarantine time. However, looks like he has now been exempted from the house duties, courtesy his mother. Recently on April 17, 2020, Sidharth interacted with his fans on Twitter through a 'Q and A' session, wherein he got candid about his personal and professional life. He also went on to reveal his mother's reaction to him cooking amidst the lockdown, and it is relatable to every amateur cook.

When a fan asked Sidharth if he is still cooking and experimenting with food, the actor replied saying that he has stopped it. He also went on to reveal that reason behind it and it is because of his mom. Yes, Sidharth revealed that his mother did not like his cooking much. So, it was better for her to continue with it. However, the actor said that he has been fortunately exempted from the house chores now.

Take a look at Sid's reply here:

Well fortunately mom didn’t like it much n thought it was better if she did the need full so I am exempted — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Sleep — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Another fan asked him what he enjoys doing the most during this stay-at-home phase and the actor revealed that he likes 'sleeping' the most. Well, this #AskSid by the Bigg boss 13 winner was surely a treat for many SidHearts. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

