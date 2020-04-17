Sidharth Shukla REVEALS his three favourite women in life; Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill is not one of them

Sidharth Shukla just spilled the beans about the three special women in his life and Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill is not on his 'favourite' list. Read on.

Sidharth Shukla has been creating buzz ever since his huge victory on Bigg Boss 13. Now that the show is over, his fans are missing him on-screen. They want to know everything about him, especially during this Coronavirus lockdown. From the is watching to how he is killing boredom during quarantine, SidHearts keep a keen tab on him. Well, to treat the fans, Sidharth has also started spilling the beans on his social media handles. Yes, the actor who was not much socially active is doing it all for his fans' happiness now.

Recently, the Dil Se Dil Tak actors got a sweet feast, as the actor returned to TV. It all happened when Sid featured for a small segment on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's recently launched show, 'Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine.' The couple connected with Sidharth over a video call. The trio had a gala time talking about their quarantine plans and playing some fun-loving games (virtually of course!) as they followed social distancing. But, there was one question that caught the maximum attention, and it was related to Sidharth's personal life.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai's childhood pic with her grandma and debut show THROWBACK snap cannot be missed

After the fun and games, Harsh happened to ask Haarsh asked Sidharth to name the special women in his life, i.e. the ladies that he likes the most. Without taking much time, Sidharth was ready with an answer. He promptly replied, 'First Bharti without doubt, second by mom and then my two sisters.' Well, his answer is a little shocking as he did not include his Bigg Boss 13 BFF Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, Shehnaaz Gill did not make it to Sidharth's top three favourite list.

Later, Bharti pulled Sidharth's leg and teased him. She was happy that the actor took her name, but Shehnaaz was nowhere on his list. Bharti also went on to mimic Sana and Sid laughed it off.

Take a look at the video here:

Bigg Boss 13 winner @sidharth_shukla wins the blindfold task given by #HaarshLimbachiya and @bharti_lalli. Check it out!

Get more of entertainment on #HumTumAurQuarantine, Mon-Fri at 8 PM only on #Colors.

Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/KON8Daga4Q — COLORS (@ColorsTV) April 15, 2020

Though Sidharth did not take Shehnaaz's name during the game, Sidharth's love and concern for Shehnaaz is known to all. They don't really have to prove their bond to anyone. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala calls Sunny Leone as her inspiration to adopt a baby girl

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×