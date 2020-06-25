Sidharth Shukla reveals the one thing he ADMIRES about Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz

Sidharth Shukla was asked what does he admire about his co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz and well, his answer sure is right on point. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end but there continues to be so much talking about the show, the contestants and others. However, what the contestants are doing is something that happens to be of the utmost importance and recently, everyone seems to be busy doing their own thing. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, , and everyone else has been doing well and fans continue to send out love to them all.

Recently, Sidharth got talking about life in quarantine, Bigg Boss, how have things been and a lot more during an interview. While answering questions from fans, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was asked to mention something he really admires about Asim Riaz and he went on to say something that most of the fans would agree. The actor went on to highlight how focused he is, and of course, given his habit to workout, it all makes sense after all.

Among other things, he was also asked about reports doing the rounds about how he shouldn't have won and that Asim deserved the trophy, and to that, he rightly said how everyone was supporting their own favourites and it is only obvious when people go on to think this. However, he did add how this controversy is absolutely baseless as he has had his own journey inside the house and he had done his own things.

In addition, the actor was also asked about a rumour he thinks is crazy and that is when he spoke about how he has heard so many funny rumours about himself, including those about him dating someone and other things. Among other things, the topic about Shehnaaz Gill fans along with his fans trending SidNaaz on social media was also spoken about and that is when he went on to say how it is just wonderful and it feels great to see that they connected so well.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has the perfect midweek motivation you need; See Tweet

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Share your comment ×