Sidharth Shukla REVEALS why he couldn't break matkis on Janmashtami during his school days; Sends best wishes

Sidharth Shukla took down his memory lane as he revealed how he celebrated Janmashtami when he was a school kid. Here's what the Bigg Boss 13 winner reminisced about his Gokulashtami celebrations.
Festivals bring happiness and new hope in everyone's life. Today (August 11, 2020), as we celebrate Janmashtami in India, people are beaming in joy. Though the celebrations of the auspicious festival are different this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fervor to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth is the same. From common man to celebrities, people are gearing up to celebrate Gokulashtami while duly taking safety precautions. Many celebrities have taken to their social media handle to extended their best wishes to fans. 

Sidharth Shukla penned a note on his Twitter handle to share good wishes on the special occasion, and share an interesting story from his childhood. The actor took down his memory lane as he revealed how he celebrated Janmashtami when he was a kid. He shared that though he used to be extremely enthusiastic to break matkis on Janmashtami during his school days, he couldn't break any as his schools did not give a holiday during that time. However, Sidharth said that he feels more bads for kids today because they technically have a holiday to celebrate Janmashtami but still cannot break matkis owing to the situation in the country. 

Take a look at Sidharth's Janmashtami tweet here: 

Meanwhile, after bagging the trophy of Bigg Boss 13, the actor has featured in two music videos. While he did his first song with Shehnaaz Gill 'Bhula Dunga,' his second single was with Neha Sharma 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.' Both the tracks received an overwhelming response from the audience. However, Sidharth's fans are eagerly waiting to see him in a show, web series, or movie soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

