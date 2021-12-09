Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Shehnaaz Gill most tweeted about Bigg Boss contestants in 2021

Bigg Boss is among the most-watched reality shows in the entertainment industry. The show enjoys a massive fan following and its contestants also became highly popular because of it. As Twitter released its top 5 most-tweeted-about Bigg Boss contestants, the names of Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, and others cropped on the list. We have mentioned below a list of the top 5 Bigg Boss contestants.

Sidharth Shukla

The late actor and winner of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla, has been the most-tweeted-about personality of the year. The sudden demise of the actor took everyone by shock. His fans expressed their shock and grief, paid condolences, and gave support to the actor's grieving family and friends on Twitter.

Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik grabbed the limelight after she won the show. Her fans have been consistently appreciating her performance via Twitter.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was loved the way she conducted herself in the house and even outside. Shehnaaz, who had a close bond with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, also received a lot of support on Twitter. Netizens also praised her on Twitter for her music video #TuYaheenHai, which was a tribute to the late actor.

Rahul Vaidya

In Bigg Boss 14, singer Rahul Vaidya gained popularity among fans because of his strong opinions and heated arguments with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik.

Jasmin Bhasin

In Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was highly appreciated for her nature and childlike personality. Her chemistry with beau Aly Goni is also adored by the audience.



