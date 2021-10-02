On Sidharth Shukla’s 1 month death anniversary, Pavitra Punia pens emotional post mentioning Shehnaaz Gill

The dynamic and highly talented actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 02, 2021. The sudden demise of the actor left a void in the hearts of his millions of fans. It’s been one month ever since he left this world. Fans of the late actor paid tribute to him on his one-month death anniversary. Among many, Sidharth’s friend Pavitra Punia also penned an emotional post remembering him.

Taking to her social media handle, Pavitra posted a picture of Sidharth. Along with it, she wrote, “Tu theek hai na wahan. Ek mahina ho gaya. Yaad karte hain sab tujhe. Tera zikr hota hai to lagta he nhe hai tu humare beech mei nhe hai.” She also mentioned Sidharth’s close friend Shehnaaz and wrote, “Shehnaz ki movie aa rahi hai “Honsla Rakh”. Tu hota to kitna celebrate karta. Wo bachhi bhi honsla rakhe hue hai. We miss you #SidharthShukla”

On Sidharth's demise, Pavitra Punia who shared almost a decade-long association with the actor spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "I am just waiting for somebody to call and tell me that he is breathing, that a miracle has happened," said a devastated Pavitra, adding further, "How can this happen?! No! It can't! I began my career in this industry with Sidharth. We have so many memories."

She had informed that people from the industry and his fans were so shocked. “I can't imagine the trauma the family is dealing with right now. I know it won't be possible to talk to any of his family members right now but I am planning to go to his house with Eijaz soon. I don't think I can face it all today because my brain is not ready to accept and is trying to convince me that it is just a prank and nothing of that sort has happened to him. All of this is making me feel like fainting," Pavitra had shared.