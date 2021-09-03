Sidharth Shukla’s autopsy reports suggest ‘no external or internal injuries’: Report

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left everyone in a deep state of shock. All his fans, close friends, family and the entire TV and Bollywood fraternity are mourning his loss. The initial reports suggested that the late actor suffered a heart attack, but later, the police revealed that the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Well, since then everyone has been waiting for the post-mortem reports. A source close to the hospital has revealed that the late actor’s autopsy was completed last night.

As per reports in NDTV, a source has revealed that Sidharth Shukla’s autopsy was completed last night at a Mumbai hospital and "no injuries were found", adding that a viscera analysis will establish the cause of his death. It was earlier reported that a team of three doctors was formed for the post-mortem that was recorded on a video. Sources say "no external or internal injuries were found". The viscera samples have been sent for chemical analysis. "A histopathology will be done and only after that the cause of death will be clear," said the sources.

Sidharth Shukla, who was declared dead by the doctors of Cooper Hospital was brought in around 10:30 am on Thursday, September 2. According to his friends, Sidharth Shukla felt uneasy on the previous night and did not wake up in the morning.

Many of his friends from the industry visited his residence to pay condolences. From Jasmin Bhasin, , Aly Goni to , many were spotted at his house last night. Reportedly Sidharth’s funeral will be held today, September 3.

Our heart goes out to Sidharth Shukla’s family and we pray for God to give them all the strength they need.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Demise LIVE Updates: Post mortem report awaited, funeral to take place today at 12 PM