Sidharth Shukla’s BB 13 inmate Tehseen Poonawalla to attend the funeral; Reveals being in touch with him

Sidharth Shukla’s demise has put all the fans, his friends and celebrities from the TV and Bollywood fraternity in a state of shock. It is a huge loss for the industry and people are yet to come to terms with this loss. Reportedly the late actor’s funeral will happen today, September 3. Another Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Sidharth’s good friend Tehseen Poonawalla who was inside the house with the Balika Vadhu actor has revealed that he would be coming to Mumbai to attend the funeral.

In an interview with Etimes Tehseen Poonawalla revealed, "When I entered Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla was the second person I met in the Bigg Boss house. He told me that he had seen me on a news channel and that his mother was my big fan and we shared the same bed in the house in the week that I was in the house. Generally, people from the film industry are not well versed with current affairs but he was very well versed in fact Bigg Boss warned both of us as all we talked about was current affairs which was not allowed in the house."

Tehseen further said that after he was eliminated from the show he was rooting for Sidharth Shukla to win the trophy and they were in touch after the show also especially during the lockdown. He said that he is sad to have lost a friend.

It is reported that Sidharth Shukla died due to a heart attack. Talking about this Tehseen said, "A lot of people are talking about he was overdoing the fitness bit to which he said we tend to relate heart attack to fitness while fitness is an important part, a major cause of heart attack is your genes and the second cause could be a build-up of calcium cholesterol and a fit person could get a cardiac arrest or heart attack. Cardiac arrest is separate from a heart attack, there are many underlying causes for a heart attack. One piece of advice that people take from Siddharth's demise is to get a cardiac test done and scans done that is the only precaution. I have also spoken to officials in Mumbai and any help the family requires which has to be given to me through his friends has been looked into," he further added.

Talking about the funeral, Tehseen Poonawalla said that he is in Pune for some work and will be coming for the funeral. Tehseen, who resides in Delhi and is currently in Pune for work, will be reaching Mumbai to attend the funeral tomorrow.

