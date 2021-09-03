Sidharth Shukla’s Demise: Hina Khan says she’s ‘shaken & disturbed’ by the heartbreaking news

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country. The actor passed away on September 2 in Mumbai and his loved ones are still in disbelief. While the social media is abuzz with condolence messages, his family and friends bid him a final adieu today with a heavy heart. A while ago, Sidharth’s close friend also took to her social media handle and expressed grief over his sudden demise.

Hina Khan wrote, “We think we got know Life a litter better after our sweet or sour experiences. But Life has a way to come out as the most unpredictable entity ever. In this continuous understanding I pay my sincerest heartfelt condolences to Sidharth’s family. Prayers for peace for all of you!” The TV star also said she’s shaken and disturbed over her past experience of eternal loss. She wrote, “After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing. I am a lil unwell and not in a right frame of mind and still coping to this news just like all of you out there.”

For those unaware, Hina Khan lost her father earlier this year. She shared a close bond with her father. Talking about Sidharth, the actor passed away at the age of 40. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. According to the reports, Sidharth was taken to the Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning where the doctors declared him dead.