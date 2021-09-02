Sidharth Shukla’s demise: Karan Kundra recalls his final conversation with the actor a night before his death

The telly world has witnessed one of the most heartbreaking news as Sidharth Shukla has breathed his last today. While the initial reports of his demise stated that the 40 year old actor had died of a heart attack, the police official claimed that the exact reason for Sidharth’s sudden demise is yet to be known. As the news of Sidharth’s demise has sent shockwaves across the nation, Karan Kundra has revealed that he had spoken to the late actor a night before his demise.

Sharing a stunning pic of the Bigg Boss 13 winner, Karan mentioned that he had a word with Sidharth last night and the two spoke about how the late actor was acing in his career. Karan also mentioned that he is struggling to come to terms with the news of Sidharth’s demise and wrote that he will remember the late actor’s smiling face forever. “Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad,” Karan wrote.

Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s post for Sidharth Shukla.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth is known for his work in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak etc and had also emerged as the winner of reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. Besides, the handsome hunk had his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful season 3 and his performance was appreciated by everyone.

