Sidharth Shukla’s family expresses gratitude for late actor’s birthday wishes: Grateful for all the love

Sidharth Shukla’s demise was one of the most shocking news of the year. The Bigg Boss 13 winner had breathed his last on September 2 this year and it left millions of hearts broken. And while it’s been three months since Sidharth has passed away, his massive fan following continues to miss his presence. To note, it was Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary on December 12 and the social media was abuzz with heartwarming messages for the late actor. And the Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s family has released a statement expressing their gratitude towards Sidharth’s fans.

In the statement, Sidharth’s family stated while they are grateful for their love, they urged everyone to keep the late actor in their thoughts. The statement read as, “Sidharth’s birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us, but seeing all the love sent his way made it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts, forever. A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and every one of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers always – Shukla family”.

Take a look at the statement by Sidharth Shukla’s family:

Earlier, Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill had also remembered the late actor on his birth anniversary. Taking to her Instagram account, she had shared a pic of Sidharth with angel wings and has captioned it with a white heart emoticon.