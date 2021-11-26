Sidharth Shukla’s family to release the rap by the late actor on his birth anniversary

Popular television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. The sudden demise of the actor came as a major shock for his friends, family and entertainment fraternity. The actor was loved by everyone for his acting chops and his enthusiasm for fitness. Now it has been recently revealed by his family that the actor wanted to become a rapper also and had sung a rap. His family has planned to release it on Sidharth’s birth anniversary on December 12.

As per the reports by Hindustan Times, late Sidharth Shukla has recorded a rap earlier in the summers. The rap was only recorded as a test, his family has decided to release the song for his fans. The music for the untitled rap has been given by G Skillz, who has composed numerous Punjabi tracks. Also, Sidharth’s good friend Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz Badesha is rumoured to have written the lyrics for the rap.

As per sources of HT, “The number is an upbeat one, full of life. It is all about Sidharth’s journey. Shehnaaz has been working closely on the track and ensuring it is a perfect tribute.” Adding further, “The song will be a solo, featuring Shukla’s voice. The music video will stick to being lyrical and not something extravagant.”

See the tweet here-

He did a rap as well. Multi talented Sidharth Shukla he is dude#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/8qel9l5BTw — Cold Coffee (@ColdCoffee2710) November 26, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill also shared a musical tribute to Sidharth Shukla a few weeks back. The actress met him in Bigg Boss 13 house and they formed a beautiful bond there. The duo was loved by one and all and had a massive fan following. Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in the movie Honsla Rakh along with Diljit Dosanjh.



