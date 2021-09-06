Sidharth Shukla’s family releases FIRST statement post his demise; Requests everyone for privacy

Everyone is still coping up with the loss of Sidharth Shukla. His sudden demise has left not only his family members but also his fans and closed ones in a deep shock. The late actor’s family who are still struggling to accept this shocking news have finaly released a statement for the first time post his demise.

Social media is full of pictures and videos of Sidharth Shukla and people remembering him. Even pictures from his funeral have been floating on the internet since past few days. But, amidst all this chaos the people who are affected the most from Sidharth’s death is his family and they wish to be left alone at this difficutl times. The statement released reads, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti – The Shukla Family.”

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 and the reason cited was sudden heart attack. The late actor was taken to Cooper hospital where the doctors had declared him dead on arrival. The actor was kept in the hospital overnight for autopsy and reportedly the doctors have said that there was no external or internal injuries found.

Well, we hope that Sidharth Shukla’s family gets all the courage to deal with this loss.

