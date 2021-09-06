Sidharth Shukla’s friend RJ Anurag Pandey on late actor’s demise: His death has come as a big shock

One of the biggest stars on television, Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2 September. Eulogies for the actor are still coming in as several television and film celebrities mourned the untimely demise of the late actor. In a chat with ETimes, Sidharth’s friend Anurag Pandey expressed shock over the demise & spoke on actor’s kindness towards fans.

Anurag Pandey said, “We hadn't met during the lockdown but had spoken on the phone. His death has come as a big shock. Bahut taqleef ho rahi hai." Anurag further spoke about how Sidharth agreed to meet his fans while heading to the airport. He said, “I remember I needed just one phone call for a couple who were his fans and wanted to meet him. He picked up the call and said that he was headed to the airport and had almost reached there. But he said that I should send that couple to the airport and he would do his best to meet them. And he kept his word."

Anurag further spoke about Sidharth’s principle in life and said, “I remember he was coming from a shoot with me in his car and he suddenly called up someone and said 'sorry'. He turned and told me that his principle in life was 'sorry does not make anybody small”. Sidharth’s family released a press statement for the first time since the actor’s demise. The statement read, “Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

