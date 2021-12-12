Shehnaaz Gill misses Sidharth Shukla on his birthday, her post for him will fill your heart with warmth; PIC

Sidharth Shukla may not be with us anymore but his memories are etched in our hearts forever. It is the late actor’s birth anniversary today and it is becoming a little more difficult for his fans and close ones to deal with the void that has been created in everyone’s life by his untimely demise. Wishes are pouring in from every corner on social media and fans are missing him a lot today. Well, the one post that almost all Sid fans might be waiting for is here. Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the late star and it will leave you teary-eyed.

In the picture that Shehnaaz Gill posted, we can see Sidharth Shukla wearing a white tee and flaunting one of his brightest smiles. The picture has wings behind Sidharth and the background seems to be lit with lights all around. The actress did not write anything in the caption but it is evident from this post that she is missing Sid a lot today. Fans took to the comments section to shower the comments section with loads of love. Some fans posted heart emojis, while some posted crying emojis. One of the fans also wrote, ‘Bhai aa jao’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, as per reports in Telly Chakkar, Shehnaaz Gill has been approached to be part of Bigg Boss 15. She has been asked to enter the house as a guest, though there is no confirmation on the same. Fans are eager to see her in Bigg Boss 15, but somewhere it will be difficult for her to be back on the show post Sidharth Shukla’s demise, as she has a lot of memories from the show.

