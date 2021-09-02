Sidharth Shukla’s LAST VIDEO at the airport with his mother will leave you teary eyed

Fans are in deep shock after the news of Sidharth Shukla passing away came out. A wave of shock has been sent across the television industry with his untimely demise. Bollywood actors, TV actors and his fans are still finding it difficult to accept this disheartening news. It is said that the actor who was 40-years-old suffered a heart attack and was brought dead to the Cooper hospital. Well, social media is flooded with posts of people remembering him. One such video that has gone viral today is that of the late actor’s last airport visit with his mother.

In the video, we can see Sidharth Shukla dressed in a simple solid coloured tee along with his mom. He could be seen wearing a black mask to cover his face. He first interacts with an elderly lady who is seated in a wheelchair and then shakes hands with an elderly male accompanying that lady. Sidharth then walks towards the entrance gate along with his mother. Our heart breaks to see this video today.

Take a look:

According to reports, Cooper Hospital has confirmed his death. Sources close to the hospital have revealed that he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. Later, the hospital confirmed that he passed away due to a heart attack. The postmortem is on and the body will be discharged soon. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. PTI reported that a senior Cooper Hospital official said, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”.

Sidharth Shukla recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill. He was quite active on his social media and in fact, his last post came in a few days ago. In that post, he had thanked all the frontline workers for their work. Sidharth, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was a popular face of showbiz and has been a part of films like Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

Our heart goes out to Sidharth Shukla’s family and we pray for God to give them all the strength they need.

