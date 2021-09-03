Sidharth Shukla’s mother said ‘wo chala gaya’, inconsolable after his demise reveals Rakhi Sawant

The telly world witnessed a massive jolt recently after Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 3. It was a heartbreaking moment for his family, friends and massive fan army. And while Sidharth’s last rites will be performed today in Mumbai’s Oshiwara crematorium, several celebs were seen arriving to pay their last respects to the late actor. Among these, Rakhi Sawant had also visited Sidharth’s Mumbai residence and had met the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s mother and according to the actress, Sidharth’s mother is inconsolable.

The Pardesiya actress shared a video of herself on Instagram wherein she was seen talking about meeting Sidharth’s mother. In the video, Rakhi said, “Guys, I have just visited Sid’s house and met his mother. The house appeared to be desolated. Her mother is not in a good state and was in tears. She is numb and has been repeating one thing ‘Wo chala gya’.” She had captioned the image as, “I am very emotional, this is really heartbreaking. Sid please come back mom is waiting for you bhot huee chupa chupi ma bula rahi hai bhai aaja”.

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant’s video:

To note, Sidharth Shukla was one of the most talked about stars in the telly world. He had made his debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008 and became a household name with his portrayal of Shiv in Balika Vadhu. He had also won heart with her stint in Dil Se Dil Tak and had won reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth also made his big Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3.

