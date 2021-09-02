Sidharth Shukla’s old tweet goes viral about him saying 'Death is not the greatest loss in life'

Hours after Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise, an old tweet on death by the actor started doing the rounds on the internet before going viral. Sidharth’s tweet, originally posted on October 24th, 2017, read, “Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live.....”.

Sidharth’s death when he was just 40-year-old has left fans and the entertainment industry in a state of deep shock and disbelief. The actor was pronounced dead today morning (2nd September, 2021) when he was brought to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital. The cause of death is not yet ascertained. Mumbai Police, however, issued an update stating that the actor did not sustain any injuries on his body. ANI tweeted a Mumbai Police quote that reads, "No injuries were sustained on the body of actor Sidharth Shukla. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. A team of police is present at the Shukla's residence for investigation: Mumbai Police."

Earlier in the day, a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago." Another senior doctor from Cooper's forensic department told Hindustan Times, "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem."

Take a look at Sidharth’s aforementioned tweet:

Death is not the greatest loss in life .The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live..... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 24, 2017

Grieving fans started quote-tweeting and re-tweeting the actor’s post. One fan wrote, “No you are wrong at this point bhaiya #SiddharthShukla. Death is the greatest loss in life we felt this line pls come back. Still can’t digest that you left us.” “True a part of me died today and it will never be the same,” wrote another. “Please, please come back,” said another fan.

Condolences messages have filled social media timelines from both film and television personalities. Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, , , Manoj Bajpayee, Karan Kundrra, , Shweta Tiwari are a few among many others who expressed their grief and shock on social media.

