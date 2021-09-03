Sidharth Shukla’s post mortem reports OUT: Doctors did not find anything conclusive

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left everyone in a deep state of shock. All his fans, close friends, family and the entire TV and Bollywood fraternity are mourning his loss. The initial reports suggested that the late actor suffered a heart attack, but later, the police revealed that the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Well, since then everyone has been waiting for the post-mortem reports that are finally out.

According to post-mortem reports, the doctor’s have not given any opinion, as they did not find anything conclusive. However, they have preserved Sidharth Shukla’s Viscera carefully for further analysis and they would soon find out the actual cause of death that led to cardiac arrest. Yesterday, September 2, Cooper Hospital confirmed his death. Sources close to the hospital have revealed that he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. PTI reported that a senior Cooper Hospital official said, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”.

Sidharth Shukla’s dead body has been taken to the Oshiwara crematorium. Pictures and videos of celebrities reaching the crematorium have come out. Shehnaaz Gill too reached there with her brother and she looked shattered and had tears in her eyes.

Many of his friends from the industry visited his residence to pay condolences. From Jasmin Bhasin, to Aly Goni, , many were spotted at his house last night.

Our heart goes out to Sidharth Shukla’s family and we pray for God to give them all the strength they need.

