  1. Home
  2. tv

Sidharth Shukla says he could relate to his character in 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Actor Sidharth Shukla's character Agastya in the upcoming web series "Broken But Beautiful 3" is a complicated man stuck between love and everything that comes with it. It is a character, the actor says, he could relate to on a personal level.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: May 25, 2021 06:00 pm
Sidharth Shukla says he could relate to his character in 'Broken But Beautiful 3' Sidharth Shukla says he could relate to his character in 'Broken But Beautiful 3'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"As an actor, there are some who look towards method acting. For me, I could relate to Agastya and I feel life is all about experiences. It's those experiences that make you. I have had many similar experiences and hence I reflected to mine and I performed," said Sidharth.

"Broken But Beautiful 3" is the third season in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show will stream on May 29.

Sidharth is known for his roles in fiction soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak", and reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss 13".

Also read| Yuvika Chaudhary SLAMMED for using casteist word in a video; Actress posts an apology on social media

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Sidharth Shukla shares an INSIDE VIDEO of his birthday celebration with family; Receives 40 bumps as gift
Sidharth Shukla gives a glimpse of his 'work mode' as he shares BTS photos from Broken But Beautiful 3 sets
Sidharth Shukla BREAKS silence on being accused of drunk driving on his birthday: It leaves a bitter feeling
Sidharth Shukla kick starts shooting for Broken But Beautiful 3 with Sonia Rathee a day before his birthday
Shehnaaz Gill and SidHearts are 'smitten' by Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser
Shehnaaz Gill REACTS to fans request to do a film with Sidharth Shukla; Blushes as SidNaaz get complimented